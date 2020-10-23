Search

Among US combination carriers, United Cargo leads in Q3 revenue gains

Caryn Livingston

Photo courtesy of United Airlines.

The three largest U.S.-based combination carriers continued to report substantial year-over-year declines in passenger revenues for the third quarter of 2020, but cargo results have been more mixed. Only United Cargo managed to significantly grow cargo revenues year-over-year for the quarter, while American Airlines Cargo improved from its second quarter to report only a slight […]

Get Air Cargo World Premium for as low as $5 per week!

Start your free one week trial today for access to the latest industry news and trends.

Subscribe

Loading More

Related Posts

 
Current Issue Magazine Cover
Sign Up Email List

Trending Posts

Podcast

From Our Partners

From Our Contributors

Coronavirus

Follow Us

© Copyright Royal Media - 2020