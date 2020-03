Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport (ANC) is taking action to preserve its transit-hub functions as demand for cargo booms at the airport in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Alaskan Governor Mike Dunleavy on March 12 announced that the first case of the novel coronavirus in Alaska is a pilot who flew into ANC as part […]

