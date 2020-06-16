Search

Atlas Air begins charter ops for Cainiao

Charles Kauffman

This month, Atlas Air commenced weekly flights to Sao Paulo (GRU) and Santiago (SCL) from Hong Kong (HKG) utilizing a 747-400F. The flight segments are chartered by a partnership between Alibaba’s logistics affiliate, Cainiao, and freight forwarder Sinotrans, Air Cargo World has learned. Starting next week, Atlas will add a second weekly frequency between Asia and Latin America […]

