Atlas Air and All Nippon Airways (ANA) signed a codeshare agreement under which ANA will resell cargo capacity on flights operated by Atlas. The initial planned route is set to commence Oct. 2, between Tokyo (NRT) and Chicago (ORD), according to a regulatory filing from Atlas. In the filing, Atlas requested authorization from the U.S. […]

Get Air Cargo World Premium for as low as $5 per week! Start your free one week trial today for access to the latest industry news and trends. Subscribe