Atran expands China ops for e-commerce volumes

Caryn Livingston

Atran 737 freighters. Photo courtesy of Volga-Dnepr Group.

Volga-Dnepr Group’s express cargo carrier Atran Airlines added Shijiazhuang Zhengding International Airport (SJW) in China’s Hebei Province to its network operating between China and Moscow’s Vnukovo Airport (VKO), where Atran is based. The new destination will serve growing e-commerce volumes, according to a press release from VDG. As the capital of Hebei Province near Beijing […]

