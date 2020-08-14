Atran expands China ops for e-commerce volumes

Volga-Dnepr Group’s express cargo carrier Atran Airlines added Shijiazhuang Zhengding International Airport (SJW) in China’s Hebei Province to its network operating between China and Moscow’s Vnukovo Airport (VKO), where Atran is based. The new destination will serve growing e-commerce volumes, according to a press release from VDG. As the capital of Hebei Province near Beijing […]

Get Air Cargo World Premium for as low as $5 per week! Start your free one week trial today for access to the latest industry news and trends. Subscribe