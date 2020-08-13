Aviation PAC giving shifts toward blue

Democratic candidates running for federal office or reelection in the United States are seeing unusually strong support from the air transport industry in 2020, according to political spending data tracked by the Center for Responsive Politics. Political action committee (PAC) giving across the air transport industry this year has so far departed from trends of […]

