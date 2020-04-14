Search

Azul’s cargo revenue surges in Q1 on coronavirus demand

Caryn Livingston

Cargo continues to be a bright spot for major airlines suffering from reductions in passenger operations during the COVID-19 pandemic. Airlines are beginning to report first-quarter results demonstrating the strength of cargo operations — most recently Brazil-based Azul S.A.’s cargo division, which reported a 36% year-over-year increase in its cargo revenue for the first quarter […]

