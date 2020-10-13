Cainiao expands Atlas Air Latin America charters

After launching regular twice-weekly charters to Latin America with an Atlas Air-operated 747-400F in June, Alibaba’s logistics affiliate Cainiao is expanding its charter arrangement with Atlas to three weekly flights, according to an Oct. 12 announcement from Atlas. The new arrangement begins in November, according to Atlas. The flights will link Alibaba’s network in China […]

Get Air Cargo World Premium for as low as $5 per week! Start your free one week trial today for access to the latest industry news and trends. Subscribe