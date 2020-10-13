Search

Cainiao expands Atlas Air Latin America charters

Caryn Livingston

After launching regular twice-weekly charters to Latin America with an Atlas Air-operated 747-400F in June, Alibaba’s logistics affiliate Cainiao is expanding its charter arrangement with Atlas to three weekly flights, according to an Oct. 12 announcement from Atlas. The new arrangement begins in November, according to Atlas. The flights will link Alibaba’s network in China […]

Get Air Cargo World Premium for as low as $5 per week!

Start your free one week trial today for access to the latest industry news and trends.

Subscribe

Loading More

Related Posts

 
Current Issue Magazine Cover
Sign Up Email List

Trending Posts

Podcast

From Our Partners

From Our Contributors

Coronavirus

Follow Us

© Copyright Royal Media - 2020