The lead-in to 2020’s peak season has already been distinct from prior years, as months that normally see a lull in air cargo activity have instead featured strong cargo yields, with reduced demand still surpassing the sharper reduction in capacity. While cargo carriers have done their best to increase capacity as much as possible despite […]

Get Air Cargo World Premium for as low as $5 per week! Start your free one week trial today for access to the latest industry news and trends. Subscribe