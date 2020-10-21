Cathay Pacific cuts 5,900 jobs, Cathay Dragon subsidiary

Hong Kong-based Cathay Pacific Group announced corporate restructuring plans today that include 5,900 job cuts representing 17% of its total headcount, and the immediate cessation of operations at its regional subsidiary carrier, Cathay Dragon. Overall, 8,500 positions will be eliminated across Cathay Pacific Group through a combination of layoffs, natural attrition and a recruitment freeze. […]

Get Air Cargo World Premium for as low as $5 per week! Start your free one week trial today for access to the latest industry news and trends. Subscribe