Search

Cathay Pacific cuts 5,900 jobs, Cathay Dragon subsidiary

Caryn Livingston

Photo courtesy of Pittsburgh Airport.

Hong Kong-based Cathay Pacific Group announced corporate restructuring plans today that include 5,900 job cuts representing 17% of its total headcount, and the immediate cessation of operations at its regional subsidiary carrier, Cathay Dragon. Overall, 8,500 positions will be eliminated across Cathay Pacific Group through a combination of layoffs, natural attrition and a recruitment freeze. […]

Get Air Cargo World Premium for as low as $5 per week!

Start your free one week trial today for access to the latest industry news and trends.

Subscribe

Loading More

Related Posts

 
Current Issue Magazine Cover
Sign Up Email List

Trending Posts

Podcast

From Our Partners

From Our Contributors

Coronavirus

Follow Us

© Copyright Royal Media - 2020