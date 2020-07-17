Search

Changes at Amerijet as Air Canada’s Strauss takes CEO role

Caryn Livingston

Tim Strauss, vice president of cargo with combination carrier Air Canada, is set to join Miami-based all-cargo carrier Amerijet International Airlines as CEO on Aug. 17, Amerijet said today. Current Amerijet CEO Vic Karjian will move to the executive chairman role, focusing on developing Amerijet’s strategic planning, key partnerships and growth objectives. Amerijet did not […]

