Search

Chapman Freeborn appoints ATC Aviation Services as GSSA for South America

U.K.-based charter broker Chapman Freeborn this week announced its appointment of ATC Aviation Services as its commercial representative in South America. ATC Aviation Services, a general sales and service agent (GSSA) headquartered in Frankfurt, Germany, represents more than 70 airlines in 32 countries. The company has an established network in South America, according to the […]

Get Air Cargo World Premium for as low as $5 per week!

Start your free one week trial today for access to the latest industry news and trends.

Subscribe

Loading More

Related Posts

 
Current Issue Magazine Cover
Sign Up Email List

Trending Posts

Podcast

From Our Partners

From Our Contributors

Coronavirus

Follow Us

© Copyright Royal Media - 2020