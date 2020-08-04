Chapman Freeborn appoints ATC Aviation Services as GSSA for South America

U.K.-based charter broker Chapman Freeborn this week announced its appointment of ATC Aviation Services as its commercial representative in South America. ATC Aviation Services, a general sales and service agent (GSSA) headquartered in Frankfurt, Germany, represents more than 70 airlines in 32 countries. The company has an established network in South America, according to the […]

