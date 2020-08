Air cargo is seeing a “gradual but consistent recovery” according to Clive Data Services’ market analysis for July. Clive has reported positive market analysis for the air cargo industry since June, predicting a slow but steady recovery of capacity and traffic. Whereas international freight volumes decreased YoY by 31% in May and 36% in June, […]

