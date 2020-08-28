Consultant Insight: As cross-border e-commerce grows, FedEx leads on Chinese customs requirements

Due to the significant increase in China’s cross-border e-commerce traffic, the General Administration of Customs published a policy supporting cross-border export sales using e-commerce platforms on June 12; this policy took effect on July 1. China’s cross-border e-commerce retail imports and exports from January to May 2020 totaled 71.73 billion RMB, with a year-over-year increase […]

