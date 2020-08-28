Search

Consultant Insight: As cross-border e-commerce grows, FedEx leads on Chinese customs requirements

Cathy Roberson

Due to the significant increase in China’s cross-border e-commerce traffic, the General Administration of Customs published a policy supporting cross-border export sales using e-commerce platforms on June 12; this policy took effect on July 1. China’s cross-border e-commerce retail imports and exports from January to May 2020 totaled 71.73 billion RMB, with a year-over-year increase […]

Get Air Cargo World Premium for as low as $5 per week!

Start your free one week trial today for access to the latest industry news and trends.

Subscribe

Loading More

Related Posts

 
Current Issue Magazine Cover
Sign Up Email List

Trending Posts

Podcast

From Our Partners

From Our Contributors

Coronavirus

Follow Us

© Copyright Royal Media - 2020