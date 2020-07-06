Consultant Insight: FedEx Express aims for market share growth

FedEx is basking in the glow of Wall Street’s approval as it reported stronger than expected earnings last week. According to Brie Carere, executive vice president and chief marketing and communications officer at FedEx, “We are actively pursuing opportunities to increase both market share and revenue quality, especially for international priority freight and international economy […]

Get Air Cargo World Premium for as low as $5 per week! Start your free one week trial today for access to the latest industry news and trends. Subscribe