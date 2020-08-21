Consultant Insight: USPS transportation suppliers may see cuts

The United States Postal Service (USPS) faces significant financial and political pressure that has led to questions of its survival as a quasi-government agency. Despite rising parcel volumes, the USPS continues to operate at a financial loss as its larger mail division experiences declines and pension prepayments mount. Louis DeJoy took over as postmaster general […]

