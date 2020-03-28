Coronavirus relief package offers air cargo a safety net

On Friday, U.S. President Donald Trump signed into law the massive, $2 trillion Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, under which U.S. airlines and other cargo operators will be eligible to receive billions in loans and — if they are willing to grant an equity share to the U.S. government — direct cash assistance. The bill allocates $25 billion in financial […]

Get Air Cargo World Premium for as low as $5 per week! Start your free one week trial today for access to the latest industry news and trends. Subscribe