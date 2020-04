Delta Cargo is expanding its scheduled flights between the United States and Asia to support the growing demand for medical supplies in the U.S. A month ago the carrier announced it would begin operating passenger planes for cargo-only service and, with the launch of flights operating to Los Angeles (LAX), it will now operate daily […]

