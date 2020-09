Delta Air Lines has become the first U.S.-based carrier to reconfigure a passenger aircraft for cargo by temporarily removing seats from the cabin of a 777-200ER. The airline told Air Cargo World that it made use of the aircraft’s configuration, which allows for 35% more cargo, for the first time on a charter flight from […]

