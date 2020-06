Although month-to-month, air cargo volumes rose between April and May, early data for May indicates a reversal of the upward demand trajectory, according to the latest figures from CLIVE Data Services. Following on the heels of a 37% year-over-year drop in chargeable weight for the month of April, May volumes improved slightly with a YoY […]

