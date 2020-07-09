Search

DHL’s Q2 earnings appear positive amid COVID-19

Deutsche Post-DHL Group has shared its preliminary second-quarter results showing overall financial strength and high volumes during COVID-19.  According to the report, the start of the pandemic saw DPDHL “in the best shape ever” and the company is “on a good path to successfully manage through the storm,” with operations moving towards normalization. The company […]

