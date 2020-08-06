Search

E-commerce strengthens Cargojet’s Q2 results

Second-quarter results released by Canadian carrier Cargojet show an increase in revenue compared to 2019, due to reduced cargo capacity globally and increased demand for e-commerce, according to the company.  Cargojet’s total revenue for Q2 was CA$196.1 million ($147.5 million) and the company grossed CA$90.7 million ($68.2 million), a 70% increase from its gross margin […]

Get Air Cargo World Premium for as low as $5 per week!

Start your free one week trial today for access to the latest industry news and trends.

Subscribe

Loading More

Related Posts

 
Current Issue Magazine Cover
Sign Up Email List

Trending Posts

Podcast

From Our Partners

From Our Contributors

Coronavirus

Follow Us

© Copyright Royal Media - 2020