E-commerce strengthens Cargojet’s Q2 results

Second-quarter results released by Canadian carrier Cargojet show an increase in revenue compared to 2019, due to reduced cargo capacity globally and increased demand for e-commerce, according to the company. Cargojet’s total revenue for Q2 was CA$196.1 million ($147.5 million) and the company grossed CA$90.7 million ($68.2 million), a 70% increase from its gross margin […]

