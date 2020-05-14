Emirates adds more SkyCargo destinations

Emirates SkyCargo is increasing its scheduled cargo operations to serve seventy-five destinations, adding new locations in Africa, Europe, Australia, Asia and South America. Since halting its passenger operations, Emirates’ cargo arm has been adding to the destinations served by its 777Fs and the 777-300ERs currently in use for cargo-only flights. Earlier this month, the carrier increased its cargo network to cover sixty-seven cities. New additions to the SkyCargo network include: Colombo, Conakry, Dakar, Dublin, Khartoum, Kuala Lumpur, Perth and Quito. Emirates will also increase frequencies to some […]

