Emirates launches all-cargo passenger 777 network

To accommodate high air cargo demand during the COVID-19 pandemic, Dubai-based Emirates today announced the launch of a new all-cargo network using its 777-300 passenger aircraft. The network is in addition to Emirates SkyCargo’s current scheduled freighter network. The routes announced for the next 30 days include destinations in Africa, Europe the Middle East and Asia, with return flights to the carrier’s Dubai […]

