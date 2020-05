Emirates SkyCargo’s parent company, The Emirates Group, reported negative impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic across all its business divisions for the 2019-2020 financial year, which ran from April 1 to March 31. Cargo carried by Emirates and handled by dnata — another subsidiary of The Emirates Group that handles cargo as well as catering and […]

