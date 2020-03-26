Search

Etihad deploys cargo-only 787s

Chelsea Toczauer

United Arab Emirates-based Etihad Cargo, the cargo and logistics arm of the Etihad Aviation Group, is introducing a fleet of passenger 787-10 aircraft for cargo-only flights to complement its freighter operations. The move is intended to facilitate UAE’s import and export needs despite the UAE government’s temporary restriction on passenger flights to and from the […]

