Etihad, Emirates respond to pandemic with expanded cargo ops

United Arab Emirates-based carriers Etihad and Emirates are expanding their cargo operations to support the flow of essential supplies into the UAE amid the coronavirus pandemic. Following its recent launch of passenger freighter flights to 10 destinations, Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Cargo has announced it will introduce five additional routes leveraging the same strategy. The carrier […]

