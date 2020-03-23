Search

Europe, Middle East carrier traffic insulated from pandemic in February

Chelsea Toczauer

Carriers based in Europe and the Middle East reported growth in cargo traffic for their February results. While Asian carriers were the first to be hit by efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, carriers Air France-KLM and Turkish Cargo’s operations remained largely insulated in February, when the virus was still localized predominantly […]

