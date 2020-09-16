FedEx: Capacity constraints present opportunity to pounce on forwarder volumes

Across all major trade lanes, bellyhold capacity remains suppressed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, and freighters now provide more than two-thirds of the available air cargo capacity. With an overwhelming share of freighter capacity controlled directly by express companies, “This is an opportunity to disintermediate traditional freight forwarders’ commercial relationships,” said Brie Carere, […]

