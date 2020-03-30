Search

FEMA moves medical supplies into the US via air

Caryn Livingston

As the country faces a shortage of personal protective equipment (PPE) for use by medical personnel treating COVID-19 patients, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is utilizing chartered freighter flights for shipments into the U.S. The first flight, an Atlas Air-operated 747-400F, arrived at New York’s JFK Airport on Sunday after departing from Shanghai Pudong […]

