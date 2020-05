Airfreight rates are up across all trade lanes, particularly out of China, driven by the current imbalance between demand and capacity — which are down and far down, respectively, from a year ago. As of the week ended May 3, the TAC Index reported some of its indexed trade lane rates were assessed nearly 350% […]

Get Air Cargo World Premium for as low as $5 per week! Start your free one week trial today for access to the latest industry news and trends. Subscribe