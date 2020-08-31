Greener on the other side: Airfreight holds to sustainability goals through pandemic

If aviation spans the globe, the industry’s carbon footprint does as well. Aviation bears responsibility for about 12% of all carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions from transport sources and 2% of all human-induced CO2 emissions, according to the Air Transport Action Group (ATAG), which includes members from major aviation companies and groups including Boeing, Airbus and […]

Get Air Cargo World Premium for as low as $5 per week! Start your free one week trial today for access to the latest industry news and trends. Subscribe