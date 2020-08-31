Search

Greener on the other side: Airfreight holds to sustainability goals through pandemic

Caryn Livingston

If aviation spans the globe, the industry’s carbon footprint does as well. Aviation bears responsibility for about 12% of all carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions from transport sources and 2% of all human-induced CO2 emissions, according to the Air Transport Action Group (ATAG), which includes members from major aviation companies and groups including Boeing, Airbus and […]

Get Air Cargo World Premium for as low as $5 per week!

Start your free one week trial today for access to the latest industry news and trends.

Subscribe

Loading More

Related Posts

 
Current Issue Magazine Cover
Sign Up Email List

Trending Posts

Podcast

From Our Partners

From Our Contributors

Coronavirus

Follow Us

© Copyright Royal Media - 2020