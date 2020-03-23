Search

Hawaiian Airlines suspends most long-haul flights

Caryn Livingston

Following Saturday’s state order that all people arriving or returning to Hawaii enter mandatory 14-day self-quarantine as of March 26, Hawaiian Airlines announced the suspension of most of its long-haul passenger service. While Hawaiian had already announced several suspensions for flights between Honolulu and South Korea, Australia, New Zealand, Tahiti and French Polynesia, the carrier […]

