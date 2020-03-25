Search

IATA calls on governments to support air cargo operations

Caryn Livingston

With much of the world’s supply chain currently dependent on airfreight, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) is urging governments to support airlines engaging in cargo operations and reduce regulatory hurdles that could slow vital shipments. With the drastic reductions in passenger flights caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, a huge amount of regular capacity is […]

Get Air Cargo World Premium for as low as $5 per week!

Start your free one week trial today for access to the latest industry news and trends.

Subscribe

Loading More

Related Posts

 
Current Issue Magazine Cover
Sign Up Email List

Trending Posts

Podcast

From Our Partners

From Our Contributors

Coronavirus

Follow Us

© Copyright Royal Media - 2020