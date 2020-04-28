Search

IATA: March airfreight traffic down

Chelsea Toczauer

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) released preliminary data for March indicating that total industrywide cargo traffic, measured in cargo tonne kilometers (CTKs), has decreased by 15.2% year over year. In February, the severe impact of the coronavirus pandemic on air cargo demand were clearly demonstrated, IATA stated. Meanwhile, industrywide cargo capacity, measured in available […]

Get Air Cargo World Premium for as low as $5 per week!

Start your free one week trial today for access to the latest industry news and trends.

Subscribe

Loading More

Related Posts

 
Current Issue Magazine Cover
Sign Up Email List

Trending Posts

Podcast

From Our Partners

From Our Contributors

Coronavirus

Follow Us

© Copyright Royal Media - 2020