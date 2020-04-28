IATA: March airfreight traffic down

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) released preliminary data for March indicating that total industrywide cargo traffic, measured in cargo tonne kilometers (CTKs), has decreased by 15.2% year over year. In February, the severe impact of the coronavirus pandemic on air cargo demand were clearly demonstrated, IATA stated. Meanwhile, industrywide cargo capacity, measured in available […]

