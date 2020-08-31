Search

IATA: North American carriers see improvement in July traffic

Caryn Livingston

Airlines based in North America recorded a small year-over-year improvement of 2.9% in overall cargo traffic during July, marking the first month of YoY growth for carriers in any region since February, according to the latest monthly analysis from the International Air Transport Association (IATA). International traffic for the region’s carriers was still down by […]

