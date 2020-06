Air cargo is expected to see near-record revenues of $110.8 billion in 2020, even as the rest of the industry is likely to report losses exceeding $84 billion, according to a financial outlook for the air transportation industry released by IATA earlier today. Despite the 10 million tonne drop in freight tonnes carried, cargo is […]

