IATA: Tight cargo capacity stalls rebound in August traffic

While economic indicators have been in recovery over the past several months, most recent analysis of the air cargo market by the International Air Transport Association (IATA) said, “the rebound in cargo volumes has been slower than expected based on those metrics.” August industrywide traffic in cargo tonne kilometers (CTKs) declined 12.6% year over year […]

Get Air Cargo World Premium for as low as $5 per week! Start your free one week trial today for access to the latest industry news and trends. Subscribe