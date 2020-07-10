LATAM Brazil follows parent in bankruptcy filing

LATAM Airlines Group’s Brazil-based affiliate is filing for reorganization and debt restructuring in the U.S. under Chapter 11 bankruptcy, joining its parent company and affiliates in the U.S., Chile, Peru, Colombia and Ecuador. The Chile-based LATAM filed for bankruptcy in May, citing a severe impact from the COVID-19 crisis. While passenger traffic has borne the […]

