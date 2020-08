In a major indicator that the modest uptick in cargo volumes and passenger flights over the past few months is not sufficient to support the world’s largest airlines, both U.S.-based American Airlines and Australia’s Qantas Airways plan to cut thousands more jobs beyond those already announced. American Airlines plans to lay off or furlough 19,000 […]

