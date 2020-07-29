Search

Layoffs ahead for Hawaiian Airlines after pax and cargo slump

Caryn Livingston
Hawaiian Airlines A330 with island in background

Photo courtesy of Hawaiian Airlines.

During today’s second-quarter earnings call from Hawaiian Airlines’ parent Hawaiian Holdings, company leadership announced the need to proceed with involuntary separations in its company. The airline’s cargo revenues were significantly lower during the second quarter, declining by 52.3% year over year to $17.4 million, and passenger declines were even worse. Hawaiian Airlines’ passenger and cargo […]

Get Air Cargo World Premium for as low as $5 per week!

Start your free one week trial today for access to the latest industry news and trends.

Subscribe

Loading More

Related Posts

 
Current Issue Magazine Cover
Sign Up Email List

Trending Posts

Podcast

From Our Partners

From Our Contributors

Coronavirus

Follow Us

© Copyright Royal Media - 2020