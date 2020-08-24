Logistics industry aids Beirut after port explosion

A Cargolux flight organized in partnership with FedEx yesterday was the latest relief effort organized and conducted by the airfreight industry to support Beirut, where an explosion at the port on Aug. 4 caused more than 200 deaths, thousands of injuries and an estimated 300,000 cases of homelessness, according to the United Nations. The Cargolux-FedEx […]

