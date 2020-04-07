Search

Lufthansa cuts foreshadow global capacity decline

Caryn Livingston

Passenger aircraft operated by Deutsche Lufthansa AG line up after landing at Frankfurt Airport, operated by Fraport AG, in Frankfurt, Germany, on Monday, March 16, 2020. Deutsche Lufthansa AG is expected to seek a loan from Germanys state-run Kreditanstalt fuer Wiederaufbau bank to weather the fallout from the coronavirus, according to a person familiar with the plan. Photographer: Alex Kraus/Bloomberg

Today, Germany-based Lufthansa AG announced plans to make drastic capacity and administration reductions, including the permanent withdrawal of eighteen widebody aircraft from the Lufthansa passenger fleet. The cuts foreshadow the long-term fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic that will lead to a global decline in cargo capacity. Passenger planes to be permanently decommissioned from the Lufthansa […]

