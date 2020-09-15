Most Asia-Pacific carriers extend traffic struggles, but EVA Air stays strong in August

Early indicators from major Asia-Pacific airlines confirm earlier reports from Clive Data Services that August held some improvements for the global air cargo market. Carrier results were mixed, with many airlines still reporting large double-digit declines year over year, while EVA Air improved on traffic from 2019 levels. With by far the strongest results for […]

