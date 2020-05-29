On Air with Air Cargo World: LATAM bankruptcy, more Air Canada routes [VIDEO]

In this video episode of On Air with Air Cargo World, Publisher JJ Hornblass and Editor Caryn Livingston discuss the major air cargo stories of the week and what they mean to the rapidly changing global airfreight picture. LATAM Airlines is the latest carrier to announce it will reorganize under U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Like other airlines around the world, […]

