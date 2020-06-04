Onur Air seeks foreign air carrier permit for US charter ops

Turkey-based low-cost carrier Onur Air applied this week for a foreign air carrier permit from the U.S. Department of Transportation. The carrier is seeking permission to use at least two of its A330 passenger aircraft for transport of personal protective equipment (PPE) between Turkey and the United States. In its application, Onur Air sought expedited […]

Get Air Cargo World Premium for as low as $5 per week! Start your free one week trial today for access to the latest industry news and trends. Subscribe