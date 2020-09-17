Search

Pandemic freighter demand lifts Volga-Dnepr’s first-half results

Caryn Livingston

Photo courtesy of Volga-Dnepr Group.

Russia-based Volga-Dnepr Group (VDG) experienced a year-over-year improvement in its revenues of more than 40%, thanks to the new cargo environment caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. VDG’s subsidiary cargo airlines include Volga-Dnepr Airlines, AirBridgeCargo Airlines (ABC) and Atran Airlines. The company noted in its results announcement that volumes and traffic declined during the first half […]

