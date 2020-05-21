Passenger-freighter ops strive to meet demand

Airlines continue to use their passenger aircraft in freighter operations, carrying cargo underneath seats and inside bellyholds. In fact, as of May 21, our sister publication Cargo Facts has recorded more than 1,450 passenger aircraft operating in cargo-only service. Some airlines are taking this a step further, removing most or all seats from the passenger cabin to make more room for freight to […]

Get Air Cargo World Premium for as low as $5 per week! Start your free one week trial today for access to the latest industry news and trends. Subscribe