Poland’s SkyTaxi plans US freighter ops

Caryn Livingston

SkyTaxi 767-200F. Photo source: Rzeszów Airport

Wroclaw-based SkyTaxi applied for a Foreign Air Carrier Permit with the U.S. Department of Transportation, requesting permission for operations between the U.S. and the European Union. SkyTaxi plans to launch its U.S. service with cargo charter flights only, according to the DOT filing, as its passenger fleet is composed of regional aircraft not suited for […]

