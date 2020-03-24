Skeleton staffing is new industry reality amid pandemic

Many cargo carriers and forwarders have taken advantage of their global operational footprints to observe best practices in Asia and prepare worldwide for maintaining global logistics during the coronavirus pandemic, airline and forwarder representatives told Air Cargo World. “So far we have been able to successfully move to home office work for the large part […]

